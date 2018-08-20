WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team posted a shutout in its season-opening game Sunday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Problem is, so did South Dakota as nearly two hours of lively action ended in a 0-0 double-overtime draw.
Olivia Stearns and Kelsey Yarrow had chances in the first half and again early in the second half, but went unrewarded.
South Dakota nearly scored in the 75th minute as Panther keeper Jami Reichenberger tipped a difficult header over the bar.
Minutes later, an unusual hero stepped up for Northern Iowa to keep the score at 0-0. Senior defender Julianne Trizzino sacrificed her body to stop a clear Coyote chance with 10 minutes to go.
“I was thinking just get the ball and just lunged at it, hoping it wouldn’t give a bad ricochet,” said Trizzino of the key second-half moment.
The Panthers regained their momentum in the extra periods.
Midfielder Hannah McDevitt struck a screamer that went just over the net and UNI struggled to find the finish it needed to find the net as the game ended 0-0 after 110 minutes.
“You have to evaluate the result of the game to see where you’re at,” said UNI second-year coach Bruce Erickson. “If there wasn’t a step forward taken today I would have been more disappointed with a win or a loss.”
The season-opening tie was fitting, according to Erickson.
“A fair result was a tie. We just didn’t have quite enough and lacked focus. We had good chances that we just failed to put away.”
The Panthers racked up 11 shots while the Coyotes posted 13, forcing seven saves by Reichenberger, who claimed her first shutout of the season.
“Today was another good shift by Jami. She makes the group in front of her more confident and they know she’s an anchor back there,” said Erickson.
