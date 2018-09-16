AMES — Coming off a school record 14-win season, head coach Bruce Erickson’s University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer program can cross another first off its list.
Jordyn Rolli scored in the 48th minute as UNI recorded its first win over Iowa State, 1-0, in 12 series meetings Sunday afternoon at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
The Panthers (4-3-2) made history over their intrastate rivals by securing their fourth shutout of the season, and second win of the weekend. UNI goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger stopped both shots that the Cyclones placed on frame.
One play made the difference in this closely contested battle.
Following a scoreless opening half, Rolli freed herself inside the box and unleashed a strike that was blocked by a Cyclone defender at the end line. UNI’s junior forward collected her own rebound and capitalized from point-blank range.
Both of Rolli’s goals this season have qualified as game-winners. She previously found the back of the net for an overtime win over Central Michigan on Sept. 2.
An Iowa State team (2-7-1) that held a 16-10 advantage in shots over the Pantehrs pressed for an equalizer throughout the second half, but came up empty. Of UNI’s 10 shots, six were on goal from six different players. Brooke Tasker and Merin Mundt each had one shot on goal for the Cyclones in their nonconference finale.
UNI will begin conference play 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Loyola.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.