AMES — Coming off a school record 14-win season, head coach Bruce Erickson’s University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer program can cross another first off its list.

Jordyn Rolli scored in the 48th minute as UNI recorded its first win over Iowa State, 1-0, in 12 series meetings Sunday afternoon at the Cyclone Sports Complex.

The Panthers (4-3-2) made history over their intrastate rivals by securing their fourth shutout of the season, and second win of the weekend. UNI goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger stopped both shots that the Cyclones placed on frame.

One play made the difference in this closely contested battle.

Following a scoreless opening half, Rolli freed herself inside the box and unleashed a strike that was blocked by a Cyclone defender at the end line. UNI’s junior forward collected her own rebound and capitalized from point-blank range.

Both of Rolli’s goals this season have qualified as game-winners. She previously found the back of the net for an overtime win over Central Michigan on Sept. 2.

An Iowa State team (2-7-1) that held a 16-10 advantage in shots over the Pantehrs pressed for an equalizer throughout the second half, but came up empty. Of UNI’s 10 shots, six were on goal from six different players. Brooke Tasker and Merin Mundt each had one shot on goal for the Cyclones in their nonconference finale.

UNI will begin conference play 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Loyola.

