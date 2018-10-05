EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Kelsey Yarrow buried a pair of goals and Jami Reichenberger recorded her fifth shutout of the season as the University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team blanked Evansville 3-0 Friday.
Yarrow got the Panthers on the board by converting a penalty kick five minutes into the second half. Brynell Yount made it 2-0 just 44 seconds later when she knocked home the rebound of a shot by Hannah McDevitt that hit the post.
Yarrow iced the victory in the 76th minute with her fifth goal of the season.
Reichenberger finished with four saves for UNI, which outshot the Aces 16-9 overall.
UNI improved to 6-5-2 overall and 1-2 in Missouri Valley Conference action while Evansville slipped to 4-8-1 and 2-1.
