WATERLOO — A 35 mile per hour wind and temperatures in the low 40s made for an uncomfortable afternoon Saturday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Especially for Valparaiso.
Northern Iowa took the wind at its back to start the game and the plan worked well as the Panthers scored three first-half goals and went on to a 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference shutout of the Crusaders.
It was Senior Day for UNI, and senior goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger registered her seventh shutout of the season and 18th in two seasons as the Panthers’ starter.
“We knew with the wind that we needed to get off to a good start and score,” Reichenberger said. “We got our goals there and knew that we would have a very busy second half with them needing to score. We knew it was not going to be pretty, but we put together a total team effort and pulled it off.”
UNI struck early when junior forward Sydney Hayden put a hot shot on goal that bounced off Valparaiso keeper Kezia Gesell. It caromed back to Hayden’s shoe, and she banged it into the back of the net.
Jordyn Rolli added another goal, and Hayden’s second of the day made it 3-0 in the opening half.
“Going into today’s matchup, we knew it was going to be tough with the wind,” Hayden said. “We wanted to come out and execute the game plan and hop on them right away.
“On the first goal, she (Gesell) bobbled it and I just followed up on the ball and got it in. The ball was crazy all day and we had to play lighter and keep the ball low and get early scores.”
The Panthers (8-7-2, 3-3) relied on their defense to protect the lead in the second half when the Crusaders (4-8-3, 1-4-1) had the wind in their favor.
“We have been getting off to slow starts all year and we really wanted that wind in our favor to start the game,” UNI coach Bruce Erickson said. “We wanted to get pressure on them early and we did. The girls followed the game plan and everyone did their job”
Reichenberger fought off two free kicks late and then made a diving save to snuff out a final assault by the visitors.
“There was a moment there where you could relax just a little,” Reichenberger said. “When they took that last shot and I was able to get to it, it was just a great moment for us and very satisfying. Now we need to carry this into our last game and then the playoffs.”
