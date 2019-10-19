{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State shut down Northern Iowa's attack until late in the game and handed the Panthers a 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference soccer defeat Saturday.

The Bears (9-3-2 overall, 3-1-1 Missouri Valley) scored the only goal of the opening half just seven minutes into the game, then went up 2-0 in the 60th minute.

Lizzie Mewes got UNI (5-9, 1-4) on the board in the 77th minute.

Missouri State finished with a 10-9 edge in total shots and a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.

