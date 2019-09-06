{{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Northern Iowa rallied for a pair of goals in the final five minutes of regulation to pull out a 2-1 women's soccer victory at South Dakota Friday afternoon.

The Coyotes (1-3) broke a scoreless tie in the 55th minute and carried that lead nearly to the end before the Panthers rallied.

Jamie Althiser tied the game for UNI (2-2) with an assist from Lizzie Mewes on a deflected corner kick in the 86th minute. Johnnie Hill then converted at 88:58 with assists from Jordyn Rolli and Sydney Hayden. Jordyn Petty made seven saves in goal for the Panthers.

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

