{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Five different players tallied goals as the University of Northern Iowa opened its 2019 women’s soccer season with a 5-0 blowout of Chicago State Thursday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

UNI’s seniors led the charge.

Jamie Althiser got the Panthers off to a strong start when she connected in the second minute with an assist from another senior, Madalyn Germann.

Just four minutes later, senior Sydney Hayden made it 2-0 with assists from junior Johnnie Hill and senior Jordyn Rolli, who added her own goal in the 37th minute off an assist by Sophia Conant to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Germann upped the lead to 4-0 on a penalty kick in the 49th minute, and Conant capped the scoring with an unassisted tally in the 86th minute.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sam Houston State transfer Anna Kaiser got the shutout in goal, turning away two shots that were on target.

UNI dominated the statistics. The Panthers had a 17-12 edge in total shots, a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks and a 11-3 cushion in shots on goal.

Olivia Stearns had five shots to lead UNI while Rolli and Hayden got off three apiece.

UNI heads to Iowa City Sunday to take on state rival Iowa at 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments