WATERLOO — Five different players tallied goals as the University of Northern Iowa opened its 2019 women’s soccer season with a 5-0 blowout of Chicago State Thursday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
UNI’s seniors led the charge.
Jamie Althiser got the Panthers off to a strong start when she connected in the second minute with an assist from another senior, Madalyn Germann.
Just four minutes later, senior Sydney Hayden made it 2-0 with assists from junior Johnnie Hill and senior Jordyn Rolli, who added her own goal in the 37th minute off an assist by Sophia Conant to make it 3-0 at halftime.
Germann upped the lead to 4-0 on a penalty kick in the 49th minute, and Conant capped the scoring with an unassisted tally in the 86th minute.
You have free articles remaining.
Sam Houston State transfer Anna Kaiser got the shutout in goal, turning away two shots that were on target.
UNI dominated the statistics. The Panthers had a 17-12 edge in total shots, a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks and a 11-3 cushion in shots on goal.
Olivia Stearns had five shots to lead UNI while Rolli and Hayden got off three apiece.
UNI heads to Iowa City Sunday to take on state rival Iowa at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.