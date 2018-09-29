WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team isn’t catching many breaks this fall.
The Panthers saw several excellent scoring chances fizzle again Saturday as Missouri State (7-6, 1-1) slipped away from the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex with a 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
UNI missed a goal by inches three times in the opening half, then gave up a fast break goal in the 24th minute that proved to be the difference.
With the Panthers closing off the middle, Kennady Orlick let fly a long range attempt that snuck across the box and struck the inside of the left pipe, then caromed to the right and ending up in the back of the net.
“It’s a little frustrating for all of us on the team when we play so hard and do not get the point,” said UNI goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger. “Then you see them get a goal like that and it is just frustrating.
“We came back and had a similar chance but the ball stayed close enough for their keeper (Kaitlin Maxwell) to make a good play. Things like that are out of my control, but I have faith that once we start getting the goals they will come in bunches.”
Reichenberger stepped from the comfort of her net and snagged a shot to her right to the game at 1-0 at halftime.
“Missouri State has always been a very disciplined team on defense,” Panthers coach Bruce Erickson said. “You saw that here today as they don’t give up a lot. I thought we had some great chances in the first half but did not bury those chances.
“That has been an issue for us that we really don’t play with much urgency when we need to. We need to play the whole game with a chip on our shoulder and get that first point.”
The Panthers outshot the Bears 8-2 in the second half, but could not get anything past Maxwell. The Panthers put up 14 shots compared to eight for the visitors.
UNI (4-5-2, 0-2) kept the pressure on. Johnnie Hill, a Denver High product, put back-to-back shots on goal after coming into the game in the second half, but Maxwell met the challenge.
Maxwell also tipped a blast from Kelsey Yarrow just over the crossbar to the Panthers on the zero.
“I think it is just a matter of time before we turn it,” Erickson said. “Everybody gets better when you score and we need to be the one that scores first. We need to exert more energy and push the ball harder. It kind of feels like we just do enough things to lose a game right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.