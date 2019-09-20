{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- South Dakota State scored the game's only goals in the first half and pinned a 2-0 women's soccer shutout on the University of Northern Iowa Friday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

The Jackrabbits (6-3) controlled the opening half and got a goal from Karlee Manding in the sixth minute for the early lead. Maya Hansen doubled it in the 27th minute.

UNI had more shots in the first half, 8-6, while each team put three shots on goal. South Dakota State finished with a 15-11 advantage in shots and a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

The Panthers (3-3) return to action Sunday at Western Illinois.

