KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri-Kansas City broke open a tight game with three second-half goals and defeated the University of Northern Iowa 4-0 Friday in a women's college soccer game.
The Kangaroos (5-0-2) got a goal in the 37th minute of the first half by Halle Hamilton to grab a 1-0 lead, then tacked on second-half scores in the 45th, 54th and 79th minutes to finish off the Panthers (3-3).
Missouri-Kansas City finished with a 24-10 advantage in shots and a 14-3 edge in shots on goal. Jordyn Petty had 10 saves for UNI.
The Panthers return home Sunday to host North Dakota State at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
