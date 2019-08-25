IOWA CITY — Iowa blitzed Northern Iowa with four first-half goals and cruised past the Panthers 6-1 in a women’s soccer matchup Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex.
The Hawkeyes’ Hannah Drkulec converted a corner kick into a goal in the seventh minute as Iowa (2-0) broke into the early lead. A handball against UNI set up the second goal in the 14th minute.
Jordyn Rolli got the Panthers on the scoreboard in the 30th minute, but Iowa scored less than a minute later and again in the 40th minute for a 4-1 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes outshot UNI 13-1 in the half with eight corner kicks to none for the Panthers.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa tacked on second-half goals in the 58th and 75th minutes.
Now 1-1, UNI hosts Nebraska-Omaha Friday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.