IOWA CITY — Iowa blitzed Northern Iowa with four first-half goals and cruised past the Panthers 6-1 in a women’s soccer matchup Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex.

The Hawkeyes’ Hannah Drkulec converted a corner kick into a goal in the seventh minute as Iowa (2-0) broke into the early lead. A handball against UNI set up the second goal in the 14th minute.

Jordyn Rolli got the Panthers on the scoreboard in the 30th minute, but Iowa scored less than a minute later and again in the 40th minute for a 4-1 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes outshot UNI 13-1 in the half with eight corner kicks to none for the Panthers.

Iowa tacked on second-half goals in the 58th and 75th minutes.

Now 1-1, UNI hosts Nebraska-Omaha Friday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

