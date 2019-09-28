WATERLOO — Illinois State erupted for three first-half goals and cruised to a 5-0 win over Northern Iowa to kick off the Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer season Saturday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
The Redbirds (7-4, 1-0) got goals from Alissa Ramsden, Kate Del Fava and Natilie Vaughn-Low over the first 45 minutes and scored on a penalty kick by Abby Basler and Del Fava’s second goal in the second half.
Illinois State finished with a 13-6 edge in total shots. Jamie Althiser and Genevieve Cruz had the only shots on goal for UNI (4-6, 0-1).
