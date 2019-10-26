{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Evansville scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute to hand Northern Iowa a 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer setback Saturday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

The Panthers had more shots on goal than the Aces, 7-6, but couldn't get the ball past Evansville goalkeeper Michaela Till.

UNI's Anna Kaiser and Jordyn Petty shut out the Aces through 83 minutes, but Amanda Dasilva broke up the scoreless draw at the 83:16 mark.

The loss was the third in a row for the Panthers (5-10-0 overall, 1-5-0 MVC), while Evansville improved to 2-10-3 and 1-3-2).

