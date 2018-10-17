WATERLOO -- Northern Iowa's offense was as cold as the temperature Wednesday night at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
The Panthers were unable to generate many quality attacks and suffered a 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference defeat at the hands of instate rival Drake.
UNI's lone goal came in the seventh minute when Megan Benmore's cross was misplayed by a Bulldog defender and ended up in the Drake net for an own goal.
The Bulldogs unloaded nine shots on the Panthers with the equalizer coming from Allison Walls in the 24th minute as her strike from outside the penalty area ricocheted off a UNI defender and past Jami Reichenberger for a 1-1 halftime score.
“I thought they could have had two or three more goals than us in the first half and we were fortunate,” said UNI head coach Bruce Erickson.
The second half saw a more aggressive Panther attack, but scoring opportunities remained hard to come by.
Drake was able to take advantage of a failed clearance by UNI with 15 minutes remaining. Alyssa Brand took in a soft UNI pass out of the defensive third and fired a shot that beat Reichenberger to make the score 2-1.
The Panthers worked valiantly in the final 14 minutes to force overtime. Benmore forced a magnificent save by Drake goalkeeper Kelsie Stone in the 81st minute followed by a Brynelle Yount strike that hit the post in the 88th minute.
“It was a good effort. We just weren’t as efficient as we needed to be,” said Erickson.
UNI matched Drake on shots in the second half at eight.
“We played a better second half, but we did it to ourselves by not being able to clear the ball effectively,” added the coach.
Despite UNI’s attempts, Drake (6-8-1, 3-1-1) survived to claim the one-goal win. UNI fell to 7-7-2 overall and 2-3 in league play.
Erickson said his team needs to regroup and get back in the win column when it hosts Valparaiso Saturday at noon.
“We need to find more confidence up top and a win at home on Saturday,” said Erickson.
