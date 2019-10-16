DES MOINES -- Drake scored once in each half and kept Northern Iowa off the scoreboard in a 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer shutout Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (5-8-1 overall, 2-2-0 MVC) matched their season high with their two goals and have scored just nine in 14 games. Olivia Bruce connected in the 39th minute and Delaney Goertzen made it 2-0 in the 64th minute.
UNI (5-8-0, 1-3-0) finished with a 13-11 advantage in total shots, including six by Sydney Hayden, and put four on the Drake net but Kelsie Stone turned them all away.
