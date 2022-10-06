College soccer: UNI women earn draw with Drake

CEDAR FALLS – A great counter attack helped the Northern Iowa women’s soccer team earn a draw in a Missouri Valley Conference match Thursday with Drake.

Sophia Meier scored in the 66th minute to tie the match at 1-all and that is how it would finish as the Panthers earned a draw in their third consecutive match.

After a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs scored just in the 58th minute as Meghan Brown scored high into the left-corner of the net.

The two teams then traded attacks until Lauren Heinsch made a great forwarding pass to Olivia Knoepfle. Knoepfle received the pass and made delivered a tremendous chip over the head of a Drake defender. Meier tracked it down and got a shot off past the charging Bulldog goalkeeper, Vianey Lopez. Meier got just enough of the ball to roll it into the net.

From that point on both teams traded great scoring chances, but Lopez and UNI goalkeeper Caitlin Richards kept any further scoring from happening. Richards finished with three saves, and Lopez had six.

UNI (4-5-4 overall, 1-2-3 MVC) outshot Drake, 15-11. The draw keeps the Panthers and Bulldogs in a four-way tie for sixth in the Valley.

UNI returns to action Sunday at Southern Illinois.