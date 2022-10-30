College soccer: UNI women advance to MVC semifinals with PK win

CHICAGO – Northern Iowa converted on all four of its penalty kicks as the Panthers advanced to the Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer semifinals with a 1-1 (4-2 PKs) victory over Illinois-Chicago Sunday.

Despite being out-shot, 25-8, and 6-3 in overtime, UNI (7-5-7) moves on to face top-seeded Valparaiso Thursday in Valparaiso, Ind.

After a scoreless first period, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute when Allison Whitaker scored on an assist from Ashley Harrington.

The game stayed that way until in the waning seconds, the Flames tied it when Frankie Frericks scored on a corner kick in the 84th minute.

In the shootout, Lauren Heinsch, Harrington, Maddie Eastus and Lizzie Mewes all converted for UNI. However, UIC’s Megan Bowman hit the left post on the Flames first attempt and won it when Yulexi Diaz missed wide left on the fourth attempt.

Caitlin Richards made 10 saves in the win.