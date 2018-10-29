WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team was ready for a breakthrough.
The Panthers had survived a tough first half, shutting out Evansville despite going directly into a strong wind that was gusting up to 50 miles per hour.
Now third-seeded UNI had the wind at its back and was ready to grab the momentum in its Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinal.
But sixth-seeded Evansville wouldn’t break.
The Panthers and Purple Aces were unable to score through 90 minutes of regulation and 25 minutes of overtime before Evansville finally broke through.
The Purple Aces outscored the Panthers 3-2 in penalty kicks to earn a hard-fought victory Sunday afternoon at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
“It was very tough out there and it limited what we could do, but the bottom line is we didn’t score enough,” UNI coach Bruce Erickson said. “Our players gave a great effort, but give Evansville credit. They hung in there and they were able to pull it out at the end.”
Evansville’s Amanda DaSilva delivered the eventual game-winner, drilling a kick into the net to give her team a 3-2 edge in the seventh round of penalty kicks.
Purple Aces goalkeeper Michaela Till then stopped the final penalty kick attempt, by UNI’s Genevieve Cruz, to clinch the win.
Evansville players stormed the field to celebrate a win over a team it had lost to 3-0 at home on Oct. 5.
Northern Iowa finished its season 9-8-2. Evansville is now 5-11-2.
The teams squared off in less-than-ideal and often brutal conditions where balls were being knocked down by the wind and sailing out of bounds in the blustery conditions.
The Panthers played in similar conditions the previous weekend at home in a 3-0 win over Valparaiso.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Erickson said. “This is probably the worst year I’ve seen in terms of bad weather with games being cancelled and then having to play when it’s really windy like this.”
The Panthers actually took a 2-1 lead in the fourth round of penalty kicks when Julianne Trizzino fired a shot past Till and into the corner of the net.
But Evansville came right back when Morgan Blair scored to tie it 2-2.
That set the stage for DaSilva’s heroics.
“This is exciting for us to come in here and win against a team we had lost to during the season,” Evansville coach Krista McKendree said. “Northern Iowa has a very good team – we were worried about all of their speed. But our girls hung in there and battled all day in some really tough conditions.”
UNI’s Maddy Germann also scored during the second round of penalty kicks to even the score at 1-1.
The Panthers also had their chances in the first overtime, but were unable to convert while playing with the wind at their back.
“We had beaten them 3-0 earlier in the year, so that gave us some confidence,” said Trizzino, who played the entire match. “It was a tough day for us and it’s unfortunate because we gave it our all. It was frustrating because I kept feeling like we were going to score when we had the wind at our back.
“You never want it to come down to penalty kicks. We practiced them all week, but they made a lot of good saves.”
Northern Iowa goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger turned in a strong performance in holding Evansville scoreless through regulation and overtime prior to the penalty kicks.
The Panthers lose seven starting seniors off this year’s team. They were also part of the squad that reached the tournament title game a year ago.
“This group of seniors has meant a lot to our program,” Erickson said. “They changed the culture and they had a lot of success during their careers. They did a really good job for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.