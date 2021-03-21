College soccer: UNI dominates Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Illinois — Northern Iowa’s offense clicked Sunday afternoon during a dominant 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer victory at Southern Illinois.

A UNI team (2-2-2) that had scored one goal in its previous five contests, bombarded the Salukis (0-3-3) with 13 shots on goal throughout the match.

UNI’s Ashley Harrington and Allison Whitaker opened scoring in the 14th and 15th minutes. Sophia Conant then found the net in the 32nd minute for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Lauren Heinsch added a second-half goal for the Panthers and Harrington assisted Sandra Thiman for the final tally.

While UNI’s offense consistently found finishing touches, the Panther defense also excelled. UNI allowed just one shot en route to its fourth shutout of the season.

“I was really impressed with our attitude in today’s game,” UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said. “We played confident and got rewarded for finishing some great chances while also defending well and getting another shutout.”

