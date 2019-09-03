{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team posted a convincing 6-0 win over St. Ambrose Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Jordyn Rolli led the Panthers with goals in the 18th and 69th minute. Jamie Althiser, Sydney Hayden, Lizzie Mewes and Olivia Stearns also scored for the Panthers.

UNI recorded three goals in each half and finished with an 11-1 advantage in shots over the Fighting Bees.

The Panthers will return to action on Friday at South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D.

