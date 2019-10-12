{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Freshman Kennedy Rieken made her first collegiate goal one to remember as she connected in overtime Saturday to lift the University of Northern Iowa past Indiana State, 2-1, at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Johnnie Hill assisted on the game-winner, which helped the Panthers (5-7 overall, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference) end a four-game losing streak.

Jordyn Rolli staked UNI to a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute, and the Panthers carried that lead to halftime. Indiana State (3-7-2, 1-1-1) drew even on Celeste Wahlberg's tally in the 74th minute.

The Panthers finished with a 14-7 advantage in total shots and a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

