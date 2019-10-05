CHICAGO -- Loyola broke a scoreless draw with a pair of second-half goals just 1 minute, 57 seconds apart as the Ramblers dealt Northern Iowa a 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference soccer defeat Saturday night.
After 68-plus minutes of scoreless soccer, Abby Swanson pounced on a loose ball from six yards out to break the tie. Megan Nemec made it 2-0 at the 70:24 mark, and Amanda Cassidy scored on a header in the 78th minute to cap the scoring.
Loyola (7-4-1, 2-0-0) owned a 23-7 advantage in shots and the Panthers put just two on goal compared to 11 by the Ramblers. Jordyn Petty had eight saves for UNI (4-7-0, 0-2-0).
