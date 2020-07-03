Seven UNI student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

The Panthers football team had resumed voluntary workouts on June 8 in the first of a staggered process to bring student-athletes back onto UNI’s campus. Women’s soccer, cross country, volleyball, and women’s and men’s basketball athletes returned June 15 and all remaining sports were scheduled to return June 29.

In order to participate in the workouts, the student-athletes were required to undertake a coronavirus screening and have temperatures checked. If an athlete had any symptoms or a temperature above 100.4 degrees they weren't allowed inside UNI’s athletic complex.

In addition, football players, after passing the screening, were allowed inside UNI athletic facilities in groups of 10 while entering the weight room one way and exiting in another at the completion of the workout. The weight room was also sanitized after each group completed their workout.

During workouts, the athletes were allowed to remove their masks,

At the time of return Harris and Northern Iowa’s staff had a detailed plan in case of a positive test.

“Someone is going to be exposed,” Harris said in early June prior to the return to campus. “Someone is going to text positive, and the important thing for us is to make sure under the guidance of medical experts, doctors and our training room we have a plan in place for how those student athletes are going to be handled, how we can get them the best care we can get, but also isolate them so we can as best as possible prevent the spread to other student athletes that are currently working out within our facilities.”

