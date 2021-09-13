Saturday could be Theo Day at QB for UNI; or maybe not

CEDAR FALLS – Mark Farley dodged, skipped and ducked around the question Monday.

After leading Northern Iowa to touchdowns on his first four possessions and rallying the Panthers to a 34-16 victory over Sacramento State late Saturday night, Theo Day would appear to have earned himself a start in UNI’s home opener against St. Thomas.

Farley would not go as far during his weekly press conference to say as such. Farley also did not say Day was not his starting quarterback going forward.

As of Monday, Day will remain listed on the same line as two-year starter Will McElvain at the top of the Panthers depth chart at quarterback.

“I was very pleased, of course, with how Theo played on Saturday,” Farley said.

After McElvain completed just two of five pass attempts for seven yards in the first half and the Panthers trailing 9-7, Farley switched to the 6-foot-5 Michigan State transfer to open the third quarter.

After UNI’s defense forced a quick three and out, Day completed a long throw to Quan Hampton on a comeback route for a 12-yard gain. Then on play action on the very next play he hit Isaiah Weston in stride for a 48-yard gain that set up a Tyler Hoosman 1-yard touchdown run and a lead UNI never relinquished.