CEDAR FALLS -- After a long process that stretched from concession personnel all the way up to University president Mark Nook, Northern Iowa announced Tuesday it will begin selling alcohol at home football and men's basketball games during the 2019-20 season.
Beer will be on sale on the concourse beginning Saturday when the Panthers face Southern Utah in the 2019 football season home opener.
"We always look for ways to improve our fan experience and have the best game atmosphere possible. We are excited to provide this new amenity to our fans," Director of Athletics David Harris said. "We did a lot of work to make sure that we do this in a safe and responsible way. I am thankful to our partners across the university and in the community who helped make this a reality."
Alcohol sales at home football and men's basketball games will be guided by a UNI athletics alcohol sales policy, designed to promote responsible consumption and a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans.
A variety of domestic and craft beers will be available for purchase. A limit of two beers may be purchased at one time. Anyone who wishes to purchase alcohol must display a valid wristband obtained via one of the designated ID stations located within the facility.
In both the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center, alcohol is prohibited in the student section and TC's Kids Zone. The alcohol-free zones in the UNI-Dome are the lower sections of E, F, G and H (student section) and section A (TC's Kids Club). The alcohol-free zones in McLeod Center will be in sections 110 & 111 (student section) and section 112 (TC's Kids Club).
Sad to see that alcohol is so "important" to UNI that it has now taken over the Dome. Now we can deal with drunks and vomit and the drunkenness that will be inevitable. They can't survive even the length of a game without slamming down their beer? Sad!
Well, I see the alcohol free zones are in the student sections and those tickets are reserved for student so if a non-student wants to avoid some of the drunks and vomit, they can't! I wonder what season ticket holders, who are in the "drunk available seats", think about this "great" idea of UNI to add alcohol to their game experience? Perhaps this should have been decided earlier, before season ticket holders renewed their season tickets! Season ticket holders who object to sitting next to drunks and their vomit are now stuck! Way to go UNI and president Nook!
