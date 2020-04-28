Rally in the Valley goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – It’s all virtual.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Northern Iowa Athletics Department and Panther Scholarship Club has changed the format of the 12th Annual Rally in the Valley presented by Cedar Valley Dental Associates.

Tuesday, the University announced the event will be virtual. The originally scheduled event had been postponed on March 19.

"The Rally in the Valley brings Panther fans together to celebrate our student-athletes and we want the 2020 event to continue that tradition in a different format," Director of Athletics David Harris said in a release. "We cannot wait to be back together in person, but we are excited to embrace a virtual event for this year and raise vital funds for student-athlete scholarships."

All proceeds from Rally in the Valley at Home will go to the Rally in the Valley Scholarship Fund. These funds are used to provide scholarship support to student-athletes across all sports and are essential to the department's growth and success.

The Rally in the Valley at Home opens May 24 at 10 a.m. and ends on May 30 at 8 p.m. All auction items and bidding will take place on the Handbid app, which is the same platform that has been used in previous years.