Projected budget shortfall of at least $1 million forces UNI athletics budget cuts

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa athletics department announced today that it is implementing multiple cost-saving measures in response to a budget shortfall that is expected to exceed $1 million.

UNI staff and coaches will take temporary salary reductions for fiscal year 2021. Additionally, all contract incentives for head coaches and athletics director David Harris have been suspended for the fiscal year.

“We understand that these temporary reductions will be challenging for our staff and coaches, and we feel fortunate to have a team of staff members that understand the unprecedented situation that we face," Harris said. "Our goals are to minimize the impact to our student-athletes, protect our human resources and emerge from this pandemic on strong fiscal footing.

"Our staff has proven that we can adapt and overcome challenges in previous years, and this year will likely be our most significant challenge to date. However, we will face this challenge together and help our student-athletes succeed. We look forward to another successful year in 2020-2021.”

Salary reductions impact all employees making over $41,000 annually. The reductions begin at 12.5% for the highest-paid employees to 5% on the lowest tiers.