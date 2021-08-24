Practice facility taking shape at UNI

CEDAR FALLS – As the Northern Iowa Panthers move closer to the kickoff of the football season, they also have something else to look forward to.

The new artificial turf playing surface was installed over the weekend at UNI’s outdoor practice field.

And that’s big news in Panther Nation.

“It’s really exciting – it’s awesome to see that finally happening,” UNI coach Mark Farley said. “When you drive up there and see the field, it just gives a first-class image of our program from the outside. That’s what you want your recruits to see and that’s what you want your community to see. It represents your university, and it’s really cool.”

The facility is not quite ready yet for use by the team, but the Panthers hope to start practicing there soon.

The practice field is located just north of the UNI-Dome on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

“We hope to be out there by the middle of September,” Farley said.

“There is still work to be done and they are out there working every day on it. The field really looks great. As soon as I saw the whole field put down, and saw the image of what it’s really going to look like, it’s really impressive.”