Panthers top Southern Illinois at home

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa scored a 3-1 victory over Southern Illinois in the Panthers final home Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer game.

UNI opened the scoring when Ashley Harrington scored in the ninth minute on an assist from Lily Caso.

Sandra Thirman made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute scoring on a penalty kick.

SIU scored in the 66th minute, but UNI answered in the 81st minute as Thirman scored again on an assist from Harrington.

UNI improved to 6-8-2 overall and 3-3-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Knights improve to 5-2

Wartburg College (5-2) toppled Dubuque University, 27-7, handing the Spartans their first American Rivers Conference loss Saturday at Walson-Hoover Stadium in Division III football action.

Drew Wyffels returned an interception 96 yards for one Knight score, while Hunter Clasen and Bennett Goettsch each had rushing touchdowns.

Jace Moore also tossed a 15-yard scoring strike to Dylan Rottinghaus.

Wartburg travels to Buena Vista next Saturday.

Wartburg wins A-R-C title

Kylie Bildstein had nine kills as fifth-ranked Wartburg College downed Central College, 25-6, 25-11, 25-9, to clinch the A-R-C regular-season title.

The Knights improved to 24-0 overall and 8-0 in ARC action.

Wartburg is just one of four Division III teams that remain unbeaten.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0