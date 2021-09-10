Panthers open Cougar Challenge with sweep of Gonzaga

PULLMAN, Washington – Northern Iowa opened the Washington State Cougar Challenge Thursday with a three-game sweep of Gonzaga in women’s volleyball action.

The Panthers won by set scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-16.

UNI post an attack percentage of .444 which is the best clip for the Panthers since Aug. 25, 2012, when UNI hit .471 in a sweep of George Washington.

UNI also tallied 10 aces in the match.

Emily Holterhaus led all attackers with 15 kills while hitting .524. Carly Spies had eight killds and Kaylissa Arndorfer seven.

Holterhaus had a match-high three blocks, and Fallert led the Panthers with seven digs.

UNI plays Washington State today at 2:30 p.m. and Long Beach State later tonight at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated tonight after the Panthers' final match.

