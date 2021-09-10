 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panthers open Cougar Challenge with sweep of Gonzaga
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Panthers open Cougar Challenge with sweep of Gonzaga

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PULLMAN, Washington – Northern Iowa opened the Washington State Cougar Challenge Thursday with a three-game sweep of Gonzaga in women’s volleyball action.

The Panthers won by set scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-16.

UNI post an attack percentage of .444 which is the best clip for the Panthers since Aug. 25, 2012, when UNI hit .471 in a sweep of George Washington.

UNI also tallied 10 aces in the match.

Emily Holterhaus led all attackers with 15 kills while hitting .524. Carly Spies had eight killds and Kaylissa Arndorfer seven.

Holterhaus had a match-high three blocks, and Fallert led the Panthers with seven digs.

UNI plays Washington State today at 2:30 p.m. and Long Beach State later tonight at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated tonight after the Panthers' final match. 

UNI logo 2014
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News