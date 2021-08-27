 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panther volleyball team opens with win over NDSU
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Panther volleyball team opens with win over NDSU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa volleyball team opened its 2021 season with a victory over North Dakota State Friday afternoon at the Wisconsin-Green Bay Invitational.

The Panthers topped the Bison, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24.

UNI closed out NDSU by scoring the final six points of the fourth game to put away the Bison.

Emily Holterhaus hammered home 16 kills to lead three Panthers in double figures. Freshman Kira Fallert and Carly Spies each ended with 10.

Setters Jenna Brand and Tayler Alden had 22 and 18 assists, respectively. UNI had 13 ace serves with Brandt, Alden and Holterhaus all recording three.

Payton Ahrenstorff led the team with 11 digs.

UNI plays Ball State and UW-Green Bay Saturday to round out its opening weekend.

UNI logo 2014
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News