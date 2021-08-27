Panther volleyball team opens with win over NDSU

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa volleyball team opened its 2021 season with a victory over North Dakota State Friday afternoon at the Wisconsin-Green Bay Invitational.

The Panthers topped the Bison, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24.

UNI closed out NDSU by scoring the final six points of the fourth game to put away the Bison.

Emily Holterhaus hammered home 16 kills to lead three Panthers in double figures. Freshman Kira Fallert and Carly Spies each ended with 10.

Setters Jenna Brand and Tayler Alden had 22 and 18 assists, respectively. UNI had 13 ace serves with Brandt, Alden and Holterhaus all recording three.

Payton Ahrenstorff led the team with 11 digs.

UNI plays Ball State and UW-Green Bay Saturday to round out its opening weekend.

