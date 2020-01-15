Panther Scholarship Club announces record year

CEDAR FALLS – The UNI Panther Scholarship Club set a new cash record and increased new memberships by 12 percent during the 2019 year.

The PSC raised a total of $2.3 million in gifts-in-kind, special event fundraisers and cash, including $1,535,099.37 cash, surpassing the previous best set in 2017.

"Our Panther Scholarship Club Staff and our generous PSC members and volunteers continue to raise the bar," Director of Athletics David Harris said. "The success that we achieve on the field and in the classroom would not be possible without the critical funds that are raised by the PSC. On behalf of more than 400 student-athletes as well as our coaches and staff, I thank everyone that made this possible."

The money raised by the Panther Scholarship Club directly benefits UNI student-athletes with the bulk of the money going to directly support scholarships.