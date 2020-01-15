Panther Scholarship Club announces record year
Panther Scholarship Club announces record year

CEDAR FALLS – The UNI Panther Scholarship Club set a new cash record and increased new memberships by 12 percent during the 2019 year.

The PSC raised a total of $2.3 million in gifts-in-kind, special event fundraisers and cash, including $1,535,099.37 cash, surpassing the previous best set in 2017.

"Our Panther Scholarship Club Staff and our generous PSC members and volunteers continue to raise the bar," Director of Athletics David Harris said. "The success that we achieve on the field and in the classroom would not be possible without the critical funds that are raised by the PSC. On behalf of more than 400 student-athletes as well as our coaches and staff, I thank everyone that made this possible."

The money raised by the Panther Scholarship Club directly benefits UNI student-athletes with the bulk of the money going to directly support scholarships.

"We are fortunate to have an incredible donor base that continues to increase their support of our student-athletes," UNI Associate Director of Athletics Nathan Christensen said. "Our alumni and friends have been embracing many of our different initiatives to help grow the Panther Scholarship Club over the past few years. I would also like to thank Assistant Director of Development Nathaniel Smith for his outstanding work along with numerous PSC volunteers that help us throughout the year."

The first event of the 2020 year is Women at Play and takes place Saturday night at the Waterloo Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m.

The 2020 PSC Fund Drive starts today January, 15, 2020. To invest in our success please visit the Panther Scholarship Club website at supportthepanthers.com, call (319) 273-2471 or email psc@uni.edu.

