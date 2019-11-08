WCF Courier sports writer Jim Nelson joins episode 36 of the On UNI podcast to recap No. 5 UNI's 27-10 win at then-No. 7 Illinois State last Saturday.
Nelson and The Gazette's Cole Bair discuss the breakout season defensive tackle Jared Brinkman is having, what to make of the FCS Playoff Committee's first top-10 reveal, the injury-laden situation at running back and our preview and predictions of Saturday's game against Indiana State set for 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.
