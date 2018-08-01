CEDAR FALLS -- Logan Wolf can play football at a very high level. That also is true of Wolf on the basketball court.
Wolf's skills on both the gridiron and basketball court had college coaches blowing up his cell phone, with 'had' being a key word.
Tuesday, the Cedar Falls senior to be put an end to his recruiting process when he committed to play both football and basketball at Northern Iowa.
"The recruiting process was weighing me down a little," Wolf said. "It is a long process, which is a good thing, but I just wanted to make my decision, and I realized this is where I have grown up and is what I know.
"It feels great. I wanted to get my decision before the school. I did it a early, and now it is a weight off my shoulders and I don't have to think about it. I just now can focus on what is ahead of me and look forward to my senior seasons."
Wolf says the logistics off how he will pull off a tough double at a Division I school are still in the planning process, but said the football staff and basketball staff have discussed how it can work.
The opportunity to play both just popped into the picture.
Wolf, who also had drawn interest from Missouri Valley Football Conference schools South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State, was offered a full ride by the football team during the spring, and then the basketball program jumped in recently and offered.
Having played with UNI freshman-to-be and friend A.J. Green at Cedar Falls, and on the same AAU team as recent Panther basketball verbal commit Noah Carter of Dubuque Senior, Wolf said the basketball staff had seen him play a lot.
"They made it clear that they had talked to coach Farley (Mark) and got the okay if I was interested in playing basketball, too, they could ask," Wolf said. "I jumped on the opportunity. I love both sports and want to play both at a high level. That is my goal."
Wolf is a UNI legacy as his father, Paul, is a former Panther, playing for Terry Allen from 1991 to 1994, and earning all-Gateway Conference honors as a linebacker in 1994.
"It was always in the back of my mind," Wolf said of following his dad to UNI. "He has a really good relationship with coach Farley, but he did not pressure or try to persuade me in any way.
"UNI is just the place I want to be, knew I had to be. My family is here and they are important to me and I want it to be easy for them to see me play. It is the place I should be at and want to be at."
At 6-foot-5 and 190-pounds, the younger Wolf was recruited as a receiver. In basketball, he projects as shooting guard who can slide over and play point guard if needed.
As a junior, Wolf caught 22 passes for 457 yards and nine scores for the 9-2 Tigers on the football field, and then helped pilot the Cedar Fall basketball team to the Class 4A state title in March, where he scored 14 points and dished out four assists in the Tigers' title win over Iowa City West.
On the season, Wolf averaged 13 points per game, while hauling in 111 rebounds, and leading Cedar Falls in assists (98), steals (47) and blocks (29).
"There is going to have to be some give and take," Wolf said. "I'm not sure how it will exactly play out, but both coaching staffs are okay with the idea and are working together so I think it can work out."
