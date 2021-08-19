 Skip to main content
Nebraska-Omaha blanks UNI in soccer opener
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nebraska-Omaha blanks UNI in soccer opener

  • Updated
WSoccer UNI vs. Drake 4

Northern Iowa goalkeeper Caitlin Richards makes a stop against Drake University on Wednesday in Cedar Falls. UNI defeated the Bulldogs, 1-0.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

OMAHA, Nebraska – Northern Iowa was held without a first half shot as the Panthers dropped their women’s soccer opener, 1-0, to Nebraska-Omaha Thursday.

The Mavericks’ Emilie Erland scored in the 20th minute of the first half to provide the only scoring in the game. Andrea Daves assisted on the play.

UNI, which had split exhibition contests with Northern Illinois and Iowa, put three shots on goal in the second half but could not get one past UNO goalie Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen.

The Mavericks controlled much of the first half as they put five shots on net and were awarded five corner kicks.

UNI’s three shots on net came from Lauren Heinsch, Maddie Celarek and Kennedy Rieken.

Caitlin Richards made six saves in goal.

The Panthers return to action Saturday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex when they will hst Viterbo University.

