MVC cancels competition through academic year

The Missouri Valley Conference joined leagues nationwide and announced tonight that it has canceled all intercollegiate competitions, including MVC championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

In coordination with the MVC and the NCAA, the University of Northern Iowa has officially canceled all spring sports through the 2019-20 academic year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The MVC Presidents Council made this decision today with the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind," the league noted in a statement released Friday night.

The American Rivers Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big Ten Conference also announced on Friday the cancellation of athletic competition through the end of the academic year.

Earlier today, the NCAA Division I Council announced that eligibility relief is available for student-athletes who participate in spring sports with details to be finalized at a later time.

The Council also placed an immediate ban on all in-person recruiting for Division I coaches. The new "dead period" will be in place through at least April 15.

