Missouri Valley Conference announces no fall competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Early Friday afternoon, the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council delivered heart-breaking news to its student-athletes.

The Conference announced that with the uncertainty around the ability to play full-season league schedules during the current COVID-19 pandemic it has decided to postpone conference play and championships in all MVC-sponsored fall sports.

This news came a week after the MVFC announced it was going to postpone football until the spring in hopes of being able to play an eight-game regular season and potentially a reduced playoffs.

At that time, UNI head football coach Mark Farley said,

“It is not easy to have your plans and everything you have done … the efforts of so many people — not get us to the start of football. That hurts. There are so many emotions tied to it.

+2 Farley: Players hurting, but will be leaders on campus when school starts In the aftermath of its fall season cancelled by the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Northern Iowa football team will focus on being leaders in a safe return to school

“It was a hard day because it was a reality check. It had been rumored. It had been talked about, but I don’t think there was any belief this would last from March to August … and because of it that the season could be canceled."

The MVC had earlier in August announced that it was delaying the start of fall season for men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball until Sept. 18.

Fall championships in limbo, UNI volleyball focused on what it can control UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen hopes to reschedule lost tournament in Cedar Falls. Panthers are currently preparing for an MVC-only fall slate.