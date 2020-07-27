Missouri Valley Conference announces delayed start to fall sports season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced today that the conference will be continue to use patience before modifying the 2020 season.

Additionally, the Missouri Valley Conference announced it is switching volleyball and soccer to conference-only seasons. Cross country, golf and tennis are delayed until Sept. 18.

In a release, the MVFC said:

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes.

The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances.

As for volleyball and men's and women's soccer, the MVC said:

The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has announced that it will delay the start of competition in MVC fall sports until Friday, Sept. 18, and the league will conduct conference-only competition in men's soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.