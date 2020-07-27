Missouri Valley Conference announces delayed start to fall sports season

CEDAR FALLS – The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced today that the conference will be continue to use patience before modifying the 2020 season.
Additionally, the Missouri Valley Conference announced it is switching volleyball and soccer to conference-only seasons. Cross country, golf and tennis are delayed until Sept. 18.
In a release, the MVFC said:
The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes.
The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances.
As for volleyball and men's and women's soccer, the MVC said:
The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has announced that it will delay the start of competition in MVC fall sports until Friday, Sept. 18, and the league will conduct conference-only competition in men's soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.
UNI's football program began Phase III workouts Friday which is a two-week window the NCAA created as an install time for the time that was lost by teams missing the 15 spring practices in the spring.
Phase III included 20 permissible hours of contact between the staff and athletes
- Up to eight hours per week weight training and conditioning.
- Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
- Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings and one-on-one meetings.
"We were told to continue to prepare like we were having a season," UNI head football coach Mark Farley said. "Everybody is still in kind of wait and see mode. Each day is giving us a little bit more direction. We just got to wait and see with patience. That is the best word we can use right now."
