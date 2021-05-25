Updated with quotes: Seth Tuttle promoted to UNI assistant basketball coach

“I was taking part in a lot of the workouts. I ran a lot of the workouts. On the court I feel like is not going to be too different from what I’ve been doing for the last three years. I look forward to my stamp on things, and putting my fun little tweaks into workouts and into practice. But for the most part I’ll be pretty prepared and ready for that step.”

Continuity is certainly one word that could be used to describe UNI’s coaching staff that has experienced limited turnover during Jacobson’s tenure. Tuttle has embraced beginning his career at place where he feels comfortable.

“When you get into your coaching career a lot of times it is with where you played,” Tuttle said. “Being able to speak your mind, being comfortable understanding how your head coaches run things over the years, being comfortable working with the assistants, all that stuff is going to be really important. It’s going to be a big benefit.”

COACHING STAFF NOTES: Marc Sonnen, another former UNI player coached by Jacobson, will return as a graduate assistant this fall. Director of basketball operations Ike Hermer will be handling UNI’s nonconference scheduling duties. Jacobson said he is still thinking about how a video coordinator is going to best fit his existing staff.