UPDATE: UNI holds off Evansville for road win

Evansville later cut its deficit to seven before Dahl scored twice inside with a blocked shot on defense sandwiched in between those baskets.

Phyfe, who had been sitting with four fouls since the 15:47 mark of the second half, re-entered with 6:32 remaining. He instantly went to work with a layup off a set play that freed him up under the hoop and added traditional three-point play through contact.

Seven of Phyfe’s scoring total came during his closing stretch. Berhow and Green each added 15 points. Green shot just 5-for-15 from the field with two 3-pointers, but essentially clinched the victory with a mid-range, pull-up jumper in the last minute.

It was a different path to victory for UNI after making 17 3-pointers against Missouri State in its previous game.

UNI attempted just one shot from distance over the first 13 minutes. The Panthers' initial 18 points came in the paint.

“It just shows how diverse our team is,” Berhow said. “We don’t have to shoot 3s to win games. We can find other ways to win. We’ve got post players that can score in the paint, (guards) can get in the paint and score. We’ve got mid-range shots and we can get to boards and make free throws.”