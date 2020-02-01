UPDATE: UNI holds off Evansville for road win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Evansville couldn’t make a shot in the first half, and couldn’t miss in the second.
Northern Iowa’s offense was steady enough to avoid an upset bid from a Purple Aces’ team winless in Missouri Valley Conference play, 80-68, Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center.
UNI (19-3, 8-2 MVC) attempted a season-low 10 3-pointers. The Panthers instead did much of their work off drives and in the low post during a game in which they outshot Evansville 50-48.1% and scored 10 more points at the free throw line.
“They showed early on that part of their defensive game plan was going to be to stay close to the 3-point shooters, to get outside some driving lanes to take away the catch-and-shoot stuff,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That left some spots where we got two-to-one and dropped it off at the rim for our bigs.”
Starting center Austin Phyfe played through foul trouble to lead UNI with a game-high 16 points in 18 minutes. Phyfe’s 7-foot back-up Justin Dahl added eight points and five rebounds in 13 minutes.
“We knew JD (Dahl) and myself would have a little bit of a size advantage,” said Phyfe, who has made all 13 of his field goal attempts over the last two games. “We looked there early and saw that we were able to get a couple of easy buckets, so we were able to go there late down the stretch, as well.
“It’s nice just knowing that when I’m in there I can do what I can to help out the team. A lot of kudos to JD for coming off the bench and playing some great minutes, great defense.”
Evansville (9-14, 0-10) was streaky throughout this game.
The Purple Aces missed 16 of their first 19 shots and were held to a season-low point total at intermission, trailing 30-16. Evansville then made its first eight shots of a second half in which it finished 18-for-26 on field goal attempts and scored 52 points.
“You’d like to come out of the locker room and defensively hold down the fort and give yourself a chance to get to 20 (point lead) before it gets to 10,” Jacobson said. “I give Evansville credit. They got to some stuff and some guys stepped up and made some plays and made some shots, but at that point you’d love to start the second half with some stops.”
Evansville’s second-half outburst – following a first half in which the Aces were 0-for-10 from distance – included three 3-pointers and three free throws to cut UNI’s lead to 42-38 with 14:14 remaining. Forward Evan Kuhlman and guards Sam Cunliffe and K.J. Riley each scored 14 points to lead the Aces’ charge.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI was an efficient 5-for-10 on its limited perimeter looks. Trae Berhow answered with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to spark a quick 8-0 run capped by a deep transition shot from AJ Green that pushed the Panthers' lead to 12.
Evansville later cut its deficit to seven before Dahl scored twice inside with a blocked shot on defense sandwiched in between those baskets.
Phyfe, who had been sitting with four fouls since the 15:47 mark of the second half, re-entered with 6:32 remaining. He instantly went to work with a layup off a set play that freed him up under the hoop and added traditional three-point play through contact.
Seven of Phyfe’s scoring total came during his closing stretch. Berhow and Green each added 15 points. Green shot just 5-for-15 from the field with two 3-pointers, but essentially clinched the victory with a mid-range, pull-up jumper in the last minute.
It was a different path to victory for UNI after making 17 3-pointers against Missouri State in its previous game.
UNI attempted just one shot from distance over the first 13 minutes. The Panthers' initial 18 points came in the paint.
“It just shows how diverse our team is,” Berhow said. “We don’t have to shoot 3s to win games. We can find other ways to win. We’ve got post players that can score in the paint, (guards) can get in the paint and score. We’ve got mid-range shots and we can get to boards and make free throws.”
With UNI sitting at 14 points 15 minutes into the game, freshmen Antwan Kimmons and Noah Carter sparked the Panthers with 13 of the team’s 16 points over the final five minutes of the first half.
Carter ended up knocking down UNI’s first 3-pointer after he was inserted at the 5 position to counter Evansville’s five-guard switch. He was later fouled on a 3-pointer and made all of the free throws to push the halftime lead to 14.
“The punch that Antwan and Noah gave us in the first half may have been the key to the game, to get us that jump and get us that lead at halftime,” Jacobson said.
Through some adversity, UNI persevered by taking a different path to victory.
“I think it was good for us to get one of those games where not everything was falling, not everything was going our way,” Phyfe said. “We just had to stick with it and grind a game out.”
2019-20 UNI men's basketball coverage
Here's the Courier's coverage of UNI men's basketball this season:
Nick Petaros of The Courier and Cole Bair of The Gazette are back for another week of the On UNI Podcast.
UNI was much too hot for Missouri State to handle Wednesday night in the McLeod Center.
Loyola slipped away from UNI in regulation Sunday, but the Panthers didn't let it happen again in overtime.
We begin by recapping the Panthers’ 88-78 win over Valparaiso Wednesday night that included 29 points from AJ Green and turnover issues popping back up.
WCF Courier sports writer Nick Petaros joins The Gazette's Cole Bair, and we begin by recapping Northern Iowa's 76-70 Missouri Valley Conference-opening loss at Illinois State Tuesday afternoon.
CEDAR FALLS – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni left the McLeod Center early.
UNI completed a challenging road trip with a decisive win Thursday night at Grand Canyon.
Northern Iowa found itself in another fight to the finish Tuesday at 24th-ranked Colorado.
UNI's basketball team faces a pair of challenging tests this week at Colorado and Grand Canyon.
The UNI men's basketball team checked everything off its list Monday in a rout of Division III Luther.
A.J. Green was cool in the clutch and UNI pulled off a win over South Carolina Wednesday night at the Cancun Classic.
UNI had West Virginia on the ropes with a 15-point lead midway through the second half Tuesday, but the Panthers couldn't protect it.
UNI's basketball team puts its 6-0 record on the line tonight when it faces West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge.
UNI took care of Cornell Wednesday and will take a 6-0 record to Cancun next week.
UNI junior Trae Berhow went on a record-tying scoring binge Tuesday at the McLeod Center.
UNI is 4-0 with room to grow early in its men's basketball season.
Northern Iowa needed overtime to finish off Northern Colorado Saturday at the McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa’s offense has been hot and cold three games into this basketball season. But the Panther defense has kept its opposition on ice.
Two different versions of Northern Iowa's offense were displayed on the two-toned court inside Northern Illinois’ Convocation Center Saturday.
Finding points against one of the nation’s top returning defenses was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered Tuesday.
UNI opens its men's basketball season tonight against a high-profile Old Dominion team in the McLeod Center.
Austin Phyfe is intent on treasuring every moment he spends on the basketball court this upcoming season.
What takes place on the practice floor will go a long way toward determining UNI's success on the basketball court this season.
Austin Phyfe is back to his old self for the UNI men's basketball team, and that's good news for the Panthers.