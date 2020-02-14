Update: Hinsch to receive $10K following UNI basketball contest controversy

A prize package was announced on Thursday morning that included $2,000, a free trip to Arch Madness and UNI gear.

“We talked to him (Hinsch) and he understood clearly from the beginning that he didn’t hit it in time and that he needed to make it in 24 seconds,” Wolcott said. “He wasn’t expecting anything, but we looked at it and we worked with our partner CB Seeds. They stepped up and said there was some confusion, and we don’t want anybody to have a bad taste in their mouth.”

Hinsch had no ill will towards his school throughout this ordeal.

“Dalton said, ‘Hey, I didn’t mean to drag anybody through the mud on Twitter. That wasn’t my intent. It was more saying, look how close I got,’” Wolcott related. “He was more than excited about the $2,000 … He just feels bad from all the negative stuff because that’s not what he intended at all. He never misses a game. He’s always in the student section.”

After negative feedback continued Thursday night and into Friday, a rep from Panther Sports Properties, Harris and Becker met again to up the ante. UNI athletics and CB Seeds made contributions towards the full $10,000.