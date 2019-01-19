Try 1 month for 99¢

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Valparaiso imposed its will on Northern Iowa, preventing the Panthers from putting together their first three-game men’s basketball win streak of the season this afternoon inside the Athletics-Recreation Center.

Derrik Smits scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to victory, 75-66. Valpo outrebounded UNI, 34-20, and held a 12-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

AJ Green finished with 25 points to pace UNI (8-11, 3-3 MVC). Valparaiso (12-7, 5-1 MVC) remains tied atop the league standings with Loyola.

With Green’s playmaking shining, UNI pulled within four points three times in the second half before cutting the deficit to 60-57 with a quick seven-point run capped by a layup and 3-pointer by Trae Berhow with 4:14 remaining.

Valpo answered with its big man Smits once again finding position for an easy layup before executing a flawless spin move on the ensuing possession. Green made three free throws on a shooting foul to make it a four-point game with 2:42 left, but with the Panthers locking down on Smits, Bakari Evelyn and Deion Lavender knocked down timely 3-pointers to prevent a comeback attempt from further materializing.

This story will be updated.

