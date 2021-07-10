UNI's AJ Green progressing to full activity

+3 AJ Green to undergo season-ending hip surgery Prior to this season, Green had started in all 65 of UNI’s games over the previous two years.

Jacobson said Green has taken part in some one-on-one drills and hopefully in the upcoming weeks he will progress to two-on-two and three-on-three until AJ feels he’s ready to get back into five-on-five full activity.

“That could be three weeks, four weeks, five weeks but he is getting there,” Jacobson said. “Everything has gone well. The one area…in talking to everybody and I feel this is similar to other major injuries, surgeries is the explosion and quickness is not there yet. I think that is typical not only of this type of injury, but any injury.

“That is the piece AJ is working on. The final piece which is attacking the basket with explosive movements and the quick side-to-side movements. That takes time.

“Saying that, running, AJ looks good. He’s looked good in individual workouts,” finished Jacobson.

UNI has completed four weeks of practice. The Panthers worked out the first three weeks of June, took a week off and ramped up the activity after the July 4th weekend.

BACK IN TOWN: Sophomore Antwan Kimmons is back and has been practicing with the team since the start of June.