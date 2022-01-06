UNI's AJ Green coming back stronger from injury

The 2020-2021 college athletics season was difficult enough for student-athletes having to navigate school, sports and COVID-19.

For AJ Green, it was made more difficult when he had to deal with a season-ending injury on top of that.

Green, a redshirt junior on the UNI men's basketball team, made it just three games into last season before suffering a hip injury. By mid-December, Green had hip surgery that ended his year.

It was extremely difficult for the Cedar Falls High School graduate. Green had started every single one of the 68 games he played in to start his college career and there'd even been some NBA buzz surrounding him. He was also off to the best start of his career yet, averaging 22.3 points in the three games he'd played after scoring 19.7 per game as a sophomore.

Time heals all wounds, as they say, and now Green is back and feeling stronger than ever.

"I feel great physically," he said Wednesday night after the Panthers' win over Valparaiso. "It's been amazing being able to be back out there with the boys playing basketball. I'm trying to enjoy this year and we're going to keep building and getting better."

Getting back into peak condition wasn't a simple flick of a switch. After a long rehab process, Green and the Panthers opened the season against Nichols State. It was a forgettable evening as UNI lost 62-58 and Green went just 1-for-14 from the field. He didn't let the early struggles deter him, however.

"Those first couple of games back it was kind of hard to replicate the actual game intensity," he said. "I felt great going into those games and felt the same as I do now. There's nothing different, it was just about getting those games under my belt and getting into a rhythm."

Though still not quite back to the offensive pace he was on last season, Green has rebounded well from that first game and from his injury in general. He's currently averaging 16.4 points per game and scored a season high 35 in UNI's 90-80 upset win over St. Bonaventure on Nov. 27.

Coming back from the injury isn't the only adversity that Green and the Panthers have had to face. UNI had won two in a row entering the Hawaiian Airlines Diamondhead Classic the week of Christmas when non-COVID illness hit multiple players, Green included. Starter Trae Berhow missed the entire trip, reserve player Antwan Kimmons managed just one minute of play in two games and Green went just 6-for-21 overall and 1-for-10 from three-point range in two games against Liberty and Wyoming, both losses.

Green has come back stronger from that as well. He scored 18 points in UNI's conference home opener against Evansville to lead the Panthers to their first MVC win of the season. Though he scored just nine points in the win over Valparaiso, he was an efficient 3-for-7 on the night.

What's been nice for the Panthers is that they haven't always needed Green to score in bunches for them to be successful. Four other players reached double figures on Wednesday in the 27-point victory. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson noted that Green is a special player regardless of how many buckets he makes.

"He isn't a tremendous player just because he scores points," Jacobson said. "He's a tremendous player for a number of other reasons as well. One of those reasons is his understanding of how the game is going...That's what I think separates him from other great college players. That's why I think he's on another level."

Like Green, UNI didn't get off to the start they'd hoped for. With back-to-back wins, however, they're 6-7 overall and 2-1 in MVC play entering their toughest conference test so far on Saturday at Missouri State. Whatever happens then, the Panthers plan to keep building back stronger and get where they'd like to be.

It helps that they have Green showing them how to do that by example.

"We've had a lot of (adversity)," he said. "Through it all we've just had to stick together and trust each other and trust the process the whole time and we've done that. We've been able to carry that over as we play and we're going to keep doing that."

