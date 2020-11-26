UNI's 16-point lead evaporates during loss to Saint Mary's

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 16 minutes of game time evaporated before Green attempted his first shot. He eventually worked some double screens in the second half and led a balanced attack with 15 points that included only one 3-pointer.

Bowen Born and Antwan Kimmons complemented Green in the backcourt with 13 points apiece. Phyfe found more touches inside and he finished with 14 points for a UNI team that lost despite hitting 51% of its shots.

An offensive flow with quick ball movement has yet to fully surface for the Panthers this season. UNI turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and finished with 16 turnovers versus nine assists.

“I thought Saint Mary’s did a nice job defensively,” Jacobson said. “They got up on the high side of AJ and they made it tough for him to come and get the handoff.

“They did a good job of denying some passes. When that happens we’ve got to continue working and we’ve obviously got to do a better job. Those are some of the ones that are getting tipped and they’re on the top of the floor and they end up in run outs to the other end for easy points.”

Kimmons was a spark for UNI with 10 first-half points. He pulled up for a 3-pointer that gave the Panthers separation, 25-18, 10 minutes into the game.