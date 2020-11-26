UNI's 16-point lead evaporates during loss to Saint Mary's

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two steps forward resulted in one step back for the University of Northern Iowa basketball team.
Saint Mary’s guard Tommy Kuhse converted an acrobatic shot past center Austin Phyfe after a screen switch with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Gaels prevailed, 66-64, over UNI Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon.
Kuhse appeared to pivot off his right foot into a shot fake after picking up his dribble. He then took a big step with his left foot and twisted into the game-winning bank off the glass. That play completed a comeback from an early 16-point, second-half deficit.
“He’s pretty crafty around the rim so it was just something where I needed to stay down and force him into a tough shot,” Phyfe said. “It still ended up being a tough shot, but I’ve got to be more disciplined and stay down in that situation.”
A former walk-on, Kuhse led his team with a game-high 19 points. He scored twice at the end of a seven-point run as the Gaels (1-1) tied the score at 62 with 1:24 remaining. Phyfe and Saint Mary’s big man Matthias Tass exchanged baskets down low before AJ Green missed a 3-pointer and the Gaels worked the clock down into Kuhse’s game-winner.
“We kind of stole one at the end,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “They led the entire game and we happened to hit the last basket.
“Kuhse hit a tough shot, he actually hit two or three of them down the stretch. Our kids were pretty resilient. They kept competing, kept playing and just kept believing. If you’re going to be a good team you have to have great belief in each other.”
A UNI team that entered the Crossover Classic with high hopes now sits 0-2 and will play for seventh place at 3 p.m. Friday.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson pointed towards Saint Mary’s 10 offensive rebounds -- in particular a few key boards in the second half -- as the difference.
“Give them credit for clawing back,” Jacobson said. “If we block out and rebound the ball in the second half, we’re in great position to finish that one off.”
Through two games, the Panthers have been outrebounded by an average of eight. Antwan Kimmons, Noah Carter and Green each tallied five rebounds for the team lead on Thursday.
“We really pride ourselves on trying to be a good defensive rebounding team,” Phyfe said. “We struggled with that today and even a little bit yesterday Western Kentucky. We just have to take it more personal and try to do things as a team together to make that more of an emphasis for our team.”
The finish was stunning. UNI hadn’t trailed from the 14-minute mark of the first half until the game's last second.
Nearly 16 minutes of game time evaporated before Green attempted his first shot. He eventually worked some double screens in the second half and led a balanced attack with 15 points that included only one 3-pointer.
Bowen Born and Antwan Kimmons complemented Green in the backcourt with 13 points apiece. Phyfe found more touches inside and he finished with 14 points for a UNI team that lost despite hitting 51% of its shots.
An offensive flow with quick ball movement has yet to fully surface for the Panthers this season. UNI turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and finished with 16 turnovers versus nine assists.
“I thought Saint Mary’s did a nice job defensively,” Jacobson said. “They got up on the high side of AJ and they made it tough for him to come and get the handoff.
“They did a good job of denying some passes. When that happens we’ve got to continue working and we’ve obviously got to do a better job. Those are some of the ones that are getting tipped and they’re on the top of the floor and they end up in run outs to the other end for easy points.”
Kimmons was a spark for UNI with 10 first-half points. He pulled up for a 3-pointer that gave the Panthers separation, 25-18, 10 minutes into the game.
Saint Mary’s rallied and pulled within one after sloppy stretch of five turnovers in six possessions, but Kimmons kept UNI in front. He ended the drought with a drive inside before adding a physical left-handed finish as part of a three-point play.
Green then made UNI’s last three field goals of the opening half -- including a contested 3-pointer after winding the shot clock down on the team’s final possession -- for a 39-31 intermission advantage.
Born’s NBA-range connection on the second of back-to-back 3-pointers capped an 8-0 run as UNI built its largest lead of 16 points to start the second the second half.
“It’s great seeing Bowen come in with that same swag he had in high school and get good shots for our team and being able to run our offense,” Phyfe said of the true freshman. “Then you see Antwan getting back to smiling, having fun. His ability to get to the rim and push the ball is huge for us.”
Turnovers and the inability to come up with timely stops, however, prevented the Panthers from putting the game away.
Saint Mary's, playing without injured guard Logan Johnson in the second half, pulled within one, 53-52, with 7:10 remaining after a 10-point run over a four-minute stretch.
UNI snapped the drought on a baseline entry set play when Phyfe handed off to Green for a mid-range jumper. Phyfe then backed his defender down for a layup and Green found Kimmons for a corner 3-pointer as the Panthers stretched their lead back to eight with 4:18 remaining before Saint Mary’s rallied.
“I like that we came back and did a lot of things better today than we did yesterday,” Jacobson said. “The two areas we need to clean up as best we can before tomorrow is taking care of the basketball, especially at the top of the floor, and blocking out.”
