UNI women, men both fall Sunday afternoon

Sunday represented big time opportunities for both UNI basketball teams. Unfortunately, neither the women nor the men were able to take advantage.

The UNI women started slow, played well for two quarters and ran out of gas in their 66-57 setback to Missouri State Sunday afternoon. The men on the other hand fell behind early and it only got worse in the second half of their 85-58 loss to Loyola Chicago. The women are now 16-8 overall and 9-4 in conference play while the men are 14-10 overall and 10-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

For the women, it was the second straight game they got off to a poor start as they fell behind 15-8 in the first quarter before taking a 29-28 lead at halftime. The Panthers trailed 45-43 at the end of the third and fell behind by as many as 14 in the fourth before ultimately losing by nine.

Kam Finley and Karli Rucker each scored 14 points each for UNI.

The men’s day went far worse. They fell behind 47-35 at halftime before losing by 27 points. After scoring 18 points in the first half, leading scorer AJ Green put up just a single basket in the second. Trae Berhow added 10 points, but the rest of the Panthers combined for just 28 points. The UNI men have now lost eight consecutive road games to the Ramblers.

The men will resume play Tuesday at Illinois State while the women host Drake on Saturday.

