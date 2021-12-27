UNI-Wartburg canceled due to COVID-19

Wednesday's game between the University of Northern Iowa and Wartburg has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Knights' program. The game will not be made up.

"Due to health and safety concerns, the Wartburg men's basketball team is unable to participate against UNI men's basketball Dec. 29," read a press release from UNI. "The Wartburg Knights have a limited number of players available for the game as a result of COVID-related issues."

As a result of the cancellation, the Panthers' next game will be Sunday, Jan. 2 against Evansville in UNI's home conference opener. That game will begin at 1 p.m. at the McLeod Center on Military Appreciation Day.

This marks the second consecutive game for the Panthers that has been canceled due to COVID-19. UNI's final game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic against the host Rainbow Warriors originally scheduled for Christmas was canceled due to COVID issues for the University of Hawaii.

As a result of that cancellation, the Panthers ended their trip to Hawaii 0-2 after a 76-74 loss to Liberty and a 71-69 loss to Wyoming. UNI, picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason, now sits at just 4-7 overall.

The UNI women, meanwhile, are set to return from their 11 day break this Thursday. They open Missouri Valley Conference play against Evansville on Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the McLeod Center.

Like the men, the Panther women were picked to finish third in the MVC in the preseason. However, the ladies' record is flipped from the men as they enter Thursday's conference opener at 7-4. On their own trip to Hawaii two weeks ago, they went 1-1 with a 75-64 win over Idaho and a 70-59 loss to Oregon State.

It will be a busy week for UNI even with the cancellation of the Wartburg game. The women will still play two games as they'll kick off the new year with a 2 p.m. game against Indiana State on Saturday at the McLeod Center. After Thursday, the men will next play Valparaiso on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. at the McLeod Center.

