UNI volleyball scheduled to begin league play in February

CEDAR FALLS – Instant volleyball rematches will be the status quo this spring inside the Missouri Valley Conference.

Schools will be playing back-to-back matches on Sunday and Monday at the same location, with the exception the season's final weekend set to take place on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. The MVC Tournament is scheduled to run from April 1-3 at Illinois State with the winner receiving an automatic bid into the spring NCAA Tournament.

UNI will open league play Feb. 7-8 at Evansville before hosting Missouri State in its conference home openers on Feb. 14-15. The Panthers' matches against traveling partner Drake will be arranged at the later date agreed upon by the two institutions.

A pair of fifth-year seniors initially planning to compete this season will be unavailable for UNI this spring after graduating at semester. Middle hitter Kate Busswitz and defensive specialist Taylor Hedges will receive their degrees at the end of the fall term, joining 2020 graduates in libero Abbi Staack, setter Rachel Koop and outside hitter Karlie Taylor as key departures from the team that qualified for its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament in 2019.