UNI turns 20 in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Shots don’t always fall, but good defense travels.

Such was the case for Northern Iowa’s basketball team Wednesday night at Valparaiso. UNI finished with its lowest field goal percentage in its last nine games, yet still led by double digits throughout the second half of a 63-51 victory inside the ARC.

With the victory, UNI (20-3, 9-2 Missouri Valley) has secured its first 20-win season since the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament campaign. The Panthers shot just 38% from the field, marking their most inefficient game since shooting 35% during a Jan. 4 home win over Bradley.

AJ Green led the Panthers with 19 points. Austin Phyfe finished with his sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Brown chipped in 10 points on 50% shooting.

Valparaiso (12-12, 5-6) scored just nine points over the first 17 minutes before putting together a 10-2 run. UNI ended the half with Spencer Haldeman’s second 3-pointer and led 34-19 at intermission.

In total, five different Panthers combined to knock down eight 3-pointers. Valparaiso finished 3-for-23 from distance and shot 28% from the field.

This story will be updated.

