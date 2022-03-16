UNI tops Billikens, 80-68, advances to second round of NIT

The UNI men’s basketball beat the Saint Louis Billikens 80-68 in the first round of National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Panthers returned to the Gateway City less than two weeks after offensive struggles caused UNI to fall to Loyola Chicago in the semifinal round of the MVC tournament.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said he felt the time off allowed the Panthers to refresh themselves heading into the NIT.

"When you go from playing every third or fourth day...to having some time to recover and work on things, I do think it helps," Jacobson said.

UNI showed the importance of the time off with no signs of its previous offensive struggles in the first half. The Panthers took the lead on their first possession and, other than a brief 6-6 tie, did not relinquish it for the remainder of the game.

After two free throws from Billikens freshman guard Jordan Nesbitt cut the UNI lead to 11-9, the Panthers outscored Saint Louis 13-4 over the next five minutes of action to grab a 13-point lead.

Runs of 9-0 and 11-3 managed to bring the Billikens within two points of the Panthers with 43 seconds remaining in the half. With 30 seconds left in the frame, senior forward Trae Berhow connected on a three-pointer to give the Panthers a 43-38 lead at halftime.

In the first half, Berhow and junior guard AJ Green combined for seven triples as the Panthers shot 11-for-22 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers continued their strong offensively play in the second half. The Billikens got within four points with 14:22 remaining in the contest. Two free throws at the 13:46 mark of the second half started a 20-0 run for the Panthers that lasted 7:05 minutes.

The Panthers cruised through the final 6:39 of the contest to escape Saint Louis with an 80-68 win and advance to the second round of the NIT.

The usual suspects led the way for UNI in the win. Green scored a game high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 5-of-10 from deep. Sophomore forward Noah Carter added 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting while Berhow put up 18 points with six made threes.

"We have got a number of different guys that play with a lot of confidence," Jacobson said. "They put a lot of time in."

With his 21 points, Green moved into fourth all time on UNI’s scoring list.

“His determination and dedication to the game is off the charts,” Jacobson said. “He just wants to win.”

With the win, UNI advances to a second round matchup with Brigham Young University. The Panthers will travel to Provo, Utah to take on the second seeded Cougars.

More details on the tip time, broadcast information and game day will be announced following the conclusion of the first round of the NIT.

Ahead of their second round matchup, Jacobson said the Panthers lean on their experience in preparation for the Cougars.

“We will do some film work tomorrow, but no on-court stuff,” Jacobson said. “The bigger thing is leaning on our experience, and we have got a great group of guys who have been around.

